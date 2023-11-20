Lt Gen Dwivedi, DGP discuss winter security plan

Jammu, Nov 20: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and the Director General of Police R R Swain Monday, in their maiden interaction, strategized winter security plan.

Swain took over as the J&K Police Chief on October 31.

Their deliberations, as per tweet of Northern Command on ‘X’ (previously called Twitter), aimed at “building cohesion and synergy” between the forces with a resolve to “bolster safety and security of J&K.”

The significance of the meeting was in the backdrop of challenges – the winter season brings in its fold – in the form of spurt in infiltration bids before the closure of infiltration routes by the snowfall.

Recent past saw intensified anti-terrorist operations, both in Kashmir and Jammu regions, amid a flurry of infiltration bids on the Line of Control, most of which culminated in the elimination of terrorists.

Even the International Border in Jammu sector has witnessed unprovoked firing by Pakistan, all aimed at facilitating infiltration or as a “distracting strategy”, as security experts put it.

The duo, during discussions, emphasised upon enhancing coordination between the forces with a reiteration for “zero tolerance to terror” to address security and administrative concerns in perfect synergy.

The splash of pics with the tweet imbued an endearing and perfect chemistry between the beaming Northern Army Commander and the DGP, joined by their colleagues.

“Building Cohesion and Synergy’ #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC interacted with Shri R R Swain, Director General of Police, #JammuAndKashmir to discuss about enhanced coordination between the forces, plans for zero tolerance to terror and the security & administrative arrangements amid upcoming winters,” Northern Command wrote on ‘X.’ “#IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice are committed to bolster safety and security of #JammuKashmir,” it was reiterated.