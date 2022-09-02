Made in India: PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant, India’s first-ever, largest-built aircraft carrier

Addressing the commissioning ceremony, Modi said: "INS Vikrant is a floating airfield, a floating town... and the power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses, while the cables can run to Kashi from Kochi."

He said that the carrier's deck is the size of two football fields and it's an example of the government's aim to make India self-reliant even in the defence sector.

The Prime Minister said that despite the security of the Indo-Pacific region being "our priority, but in the past, it was ignored".