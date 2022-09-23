MAHARAJA HARI SINGH’S BIRTHDAY | Celebrations mark maiden holiday in J&K

The festivity was in the air as Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), which spearheaded the agitation demanding declaration of holiday on Maharaja’s birthday, and several other organisations took out rallies which finally culminated in front of Maharaja Hari Singh’s statue at Tawi bridge amid dance to the beats of drums and distribution of sweets. With locals joining the festivity, celebrations had spilled to Maharaja Hari Singh park along the River Tawi as well

Political parties, (read mainly Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which have Jammu as their main electoral base, besides social and civil organisations too joined the festivities. The political formations competed with each other to be part of the celebrations where YRS activists called the shots.