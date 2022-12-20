Maj Gen Mohit Seth takes over as GoC Kilo Force

Srinagar, Dec 20: Major General Mohit Seth Tuesday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter Insurgency Force Kilo.
A Defence statement issued here said that Maj Gen Seth, who took over as GOC of Kilo Force was commissioned into 3 MADRAS Regiment in December 1991.
The statement said that an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Maj Gen Seth attended the prestigious NDC at New Delhi.
It said that in his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, Maj Gen Seth held various prestigious staff and command appointments in J&K, North East and at the Army Headquarters.
The statement said that he also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the Defence statement said that Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on relinquishing the command moves to Headquarter Northern Command, Udhampur.
The statement said that Maj Gen Slaria’s tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in north Kashmir.