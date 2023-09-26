Major counter-terror operation in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 26: The J&K Police in collaboration with the Army busted two major terror modules by arresting a terrorist and eight associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said.
Among the arrested persons are two women and a juvenile.
The operation led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition including five pistols, seven pistol magazines, 53 pistol rounds, and 10 hand grenades.
In a joint press conference held by Police and officials of the Army in Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that in a significant counter-terror operation, Police in Baramulla and Army’s 8 RR on specific information laid a checkpoint at Parampeela Uri and two persons moving suspiciously were apprehended.
He said that during their search, two Glock Pistols, four pistol magazines, two pistol silencers, five Chinese grenades, and 29 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from their possession.
He said both the apprehended persons were working as terror associates of LeT and identified them as Zaid Hassan Malla and Muhammad Arif Channa, both residents of the old town Baramulla.
“The arrested terror associates were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition and were being handled by Pakistan-based handlers,” Nagpure said.
He said that the seized arms and ammunition were meant to be distributed among the LeT terrorists operating across J&K to carry out terror activities.
Nagpure said that during sustained interrogation of the arrested terror associates, the name of one more terror associate surfaced who was identified as Aftaar Ahmad Lohar of Surankote Poonch, who too was arrested later.
He said that with their arrest, a major act of terrorism in J&K was averted and the success of the operation was possible due to the close synergy between the J&K Police and security forces.
Nagpure said that while conducting the investigation, Police in Baramulla on September 22 arrested a LeT terrorist and identified him as Yaseen Ahmad Shah of Jambazpora, Baramulla.
He said that the arrest of the terrorist came after the Police in Baramulla received inputs that he had been missing from his home and had joined the LeT terror outfit.
“After receiving human and technical support, a joint team of Police in Baramulla, Army, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) during checking at Tapper Pattan arrested the LeT terrorist, Yaseen Ahmad Shah, and seized arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and eight live rounds besides incriminating material from his possession,” Nagpure said.
He said later police recovered a pistol, a pistol magazine, and eight live rounds from his house.
Nagpure said that the arrested terrorist after sustained interrogation named his associate who was later arrested.
He identified him as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah of Takiya Wagoora.
Nagpure said that his arrest led to the recovery of two hand grenades.
“Further interrogation of Yaseen Ahmad Shah and Parvaiz Ahmad Shah led to the arrest of two more terrorist associates Mudasir Ahmad Rather and Showkat Ahmad of Takiya and Wagila Wagoora Baramulla,” he said.
Nagpure described the arrested terrorists as key players in the entire network of the LeT terror outfit. He said that further investigation and sustained questioning of the arrested LeT terrorist led to the disclosure of two women terrorist associates who were identified as Nigeena of Vijipora, Hajin, and Aafreena alias Aayat of Shalteng Srinagar.
“The arrested women terrorist associates led to recovery of two more hand grenades,” Nagpure said.
Replying to questions, he said that the busting of two terror modules across the Baramulla district shows Pakistan and the terrorist handlers in Pakistan were continuously trying to disrupt the prevailing peace across J&K.
He said that with the arrest of the terrorist associate from Poonch, it had surfaced that the busted modules aimed to supply arms and ammunition across Kashmir as well as to the Jammu region.
Nagpure said that the timely action by the Police and Army foiled their plans.
“With the busting of the terrorist modules of LeT, we averted the activities of the terrorists who were desperate to carry out terrorist activities. The arrest of the terrorist associate from Poonch shows the terrorists were trying to activate the network in Jammu division,” he said.