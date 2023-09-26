Major counter-terror operation in Baramulla

Among the arrested persons are two women and a juvenile.

The operation led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition including five pistols, seven pistol magazines, 53 pistol rounds, and 10 hand grenades.

In a joint press conference held by Police and officials of the Army in Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that in a significant counter-terror operation, Police in Baramulla and Army’s 8 RR on specific information laid a checkpoint at Parampeela Uri and two persons moving suspiciously were apprehended.