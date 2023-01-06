MAJOR REJIG IN POLICE ADMINISTRATION | 20 IPS officers among 74 officers transferred, posted

Jammu, Jan 6: Twenty Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were among 74 officers of the ranks of ADGP, DIGs, SSPs and SPs transferred and posted by the J&K government in a major rejig in the police administration on Friday.
Reshuffle was effected through two separate orders with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Garib Dass, IPS (AGMUT: 1997), Commissioner Civil Military Liaison, holding additional charge of Director SKPA, has been transferred and posted as Director SKPA, Udhampur against an available vacancy.
Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2007), DIG Traffic, Jammu, holding additional Charge of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range has been transferred and posted as DIG North Kashmir Range, BaramuIIa, vice Udayabhaskar Billa (AGMUT: 2008), IPS, who has been relieved with immediate effect to join his new assignment at the Centre as Deputy Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on deputation basis, for a period of five years with effect from the dale of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Order No l4046/60/2022.UTS-I dated December 26, 2022.
Imtiaz Ismail Parray (AGMUT: 2009), IPS, Commandant IRP-8th Bn has been transferred and posted as DIG Training, Police Headquarters, against an available vacancy. Umesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Staff Officer to ADGP Railways, J&K has been transferred and posted as DIG Home Guard, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP BaramuIIa has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG South Kashmir Range, Anantnag, against an available vacancy, relieving Sujit Kumar, IPS, of the additional charge of the post. Shridhar Patil, IPS (AGMUT:2010), AIG (Tech) Police Headquarters, holding additional charge of the post of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG Traffic, Jammu, vice Vivek Gupta. Dr Ajeet Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID Cell, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG State Investigating Agency, against an available vacancy.
Altaf Ahmed Khan, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), SSP CID CI Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Incharge DIG CID Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 1st Bn, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG Railways, J&K, against an available vacancy. The officer will also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Jammu.
Vikas Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), OSD in Prisons Department has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG Prisons, J&K, on deputation basis, against an available vacancy. The salary of the officer will continue to be drawn against the post already transferred to the Prisons Department, from overall cadre strength of IPS, in terms of Government Order No 255-Home of 2022 dated July 26, 2022. Abdul Qayoom, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant IRP-9th Bn has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG IR Kashmir, against an available vacancy. The officer will also look after the work of State Investigating Unit (SIU), Kashmir. Nisha Nathyal, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), Commandant SDRF 2nd Bn, Jammu has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG Armed, Jammu, against an available vacancy. The officer will also hold additional charge of the post of DIG IR Jammu.
Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), AIG (Building) Police Headquarters has been transferred and posted as In-charge DIG Crime, J&K, against an available vacancy. Joginder Singh, SSP, Anti Corruption Bureau has been transferred and posted as Director Special Security Force (SSF), J&K, vice Shakti Kumar Pathak. Through a separate order, Abhishek Mahajan, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), SSP Samba has been transferred and posted as AIG (Welfare), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Rajinder Kumar Gupta; Nagpure Amod Ashok, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), SSP CID SB Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SSP Baramulla, vice Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS while Dr G V Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS (AGMUT: 2014), SP Kulgam has been transferred and posted as AIG (CIV), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Rajesh Bali.
Shobhit Saksena, IPS (AGMUT: 2015), awaiting posting on deputation to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been posted as SP CID, Jammu at CID Headquarters, against the overall available posts at the level of Superintendent of Police; Lakshay Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 2016), SP South Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Bandipora, vice Mohd Zaid and Sahil Sarangal, IPS (AGMUT: 2017), SP (East), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Kulgam, vice Dr G V Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS. Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP CID CI Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal PTTI, Vijaypur, vice Khalil Ahmad Poswal; Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, SSP Traffic City Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-19th Bn, vice Benam Tosh; Showkat Ahmed Dar, Principal STC Sheeri, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-4th Bn, vice Abrar Ahmad Choudhary and Bakar Hussain Samoon, Commandant IR-23rd Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-23rd Bn, vice Atul Sharma.
Rajinder Kumar Gupta, AIG (Welfare), Police Headquarters has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhmapur, vice Mohan Lal; Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR-22nd Bn has been transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor. One post of Superintendent of Police from the overall cadre strength of JKPS has been transferred for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer and Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria, Commandant IR-5th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-24th Bn against an available vacancy.
Rajesh Bali, AIG (CIV) Police Headquarters has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy; Ramesh Kumar Angral, AIG (Personnel), Police Headquarters has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-22nd Bn, vice Rajesh Kumar Sharma; Benam Tosh, Commandant IR-19th Bn has been transferred and posted as SSP Samba, vice Abhishek Mahajan, IPS while Mohan Lal, Assistant Director SKPA Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP, Railways, J&K, vice Umesh Kumar, IPS.
Shabir Ahmed Malik, SSP, attached with Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant IR-21st Bn, against an available vacancy; Mohd Zaid, SP Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-11th Bn (Security), vice Wasim Qadri, who will await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K and Atul Sharma, Commandant IR-23rd Bn, has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRP, J&K, Randhir Singh.
Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, Commandant IR-lst Bn has been transferred and posted as SP Kathua, vice Ramesh Chander Kotwal; Randhir Singh, Staff Officer to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-20th Bn, vice Bakar Hussain Samoon while Virinder Singh, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters has been posted as AIG (Personnel), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Ramesh Kumar Angral. Muhammad Majid Malik, Additional SP Qazigund has been transferred and posted as Principal STC Sheeri, vice Showkat Ahmed Dar; Tahir Saleem Khan, SP Budgam has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-9th Bn., against an available vacancy; Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Principal PTTI Vijapur has been transferred and posted as SP Kishtwar, vice Shafqat Hussain and Ramesh Chander Kotwal, SP Kathua has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-lst Bn vice Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal.
Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-4th Bn has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-5th Bn, vice Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria; Shafqat Hussain, SP Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6th Bn, against an available vacancy while Manoj Kumar Pandit, AIG (Communication) Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Tech), Police Headquarters, vice Shridhar Patil, IPS, with additional charge of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K. Sanjay Sharma, SP Rural, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-14th Bn against an available vacancy; Al-Tahir Geelani, SP West, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Budgam, vice Tahir Saleem Khan; Muhammad Aftab Mir, Additional SP, Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-22nd Bn, against an available vacancy and Master Popsy, Additional SP Doda has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Reasi, vice Surjeet Kumar Bhagat.
Surjeet Kumar Bhagat, Additional SP, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-15th Bn, against an available vacancy; P K Modi, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-1st Border Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy and Rahul Charak, ADC to the Lieutenant Governor has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Rural, Jammu, vice Sanjay Sharma.
Muhammad Rafi Giri, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters has been posted as Additional SP, Nowshera against an available vacancy; Rajni Sharma, Additional SP Ramban has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-1st Bn, against an available vacancy and Kameshwar Puri, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters has been posted as Additional SP, Bhaderwah, vice Mohd Aftab Mir.
Gourav Mahajan, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters has been posted as Additional SP, Ramban, vice Rajni Sharma; Jeetan Ji Matoo, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Border Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy; Mushtaq Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-23rd Bn, against an available vacancy and Gurmeet Singh, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-5th Bn, against an available vacancy.
Muhammad Shafi, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-21st Bn, against an available vacancy; Jagdev Singh, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-15th Bn, against an available vacancy and Rajinder Kumar (4028), SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Rajesh Sandal, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-12th Bn, against an available vacancy; Mohd Ayoub Zargar, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-5th Bn, against an available vacancy and Farahat Jeelani, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Additional SP, Kupwara, against an available vacancy. Shabir Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Additional SP Kulgam, against an available vacancy; Altaf Hussain, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-11th Bn, against an available vacancy and Muhammad Farooq Khan, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant IR-2nd Bn, against an available vacancy.
Muhammad Aslam, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy; Naeem Ahmad Wani, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant 2nd Border Bn, Srinagar, against an available vacancy and Syed Yasir Qadri, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Additional SP, PCR, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.
Furqaan Qadir, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant 2nd Women Bn, Kashmir, against an available vacancy; Sandeep Bhat, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy while Sachin Gupta, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Border Bn Jammu, against an available vacancy.