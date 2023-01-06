MAJOR REJIG IN POLICE ADMINISTRATION | 20 IPS officers among 74 officers transferred, posted

Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT: 2007), DIG Traffic, Jammu, holding additional Charge of DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range has been transferred and posted as DIG North Kashmir Range, BaramuIIa, vice Udayabhaskar Billa (AGMUT: 2008), IPS, who has been relieved with immediate effect to join his new assignment at the Centre as Deputy Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on deputation basis, for a period of five years with effect from the dale of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in pursuance of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India's Order No l4046/60/2022.UTS-I dated December 26, 2022.

Imtiaz Ismail Parray (AGMUT: 2009), IPS, Commandant IRP-8th Bn has been transferred and posted as DIG Training, Police Headquarters, against an available vacancy. Umesh Kumar, IPS (AGMUT: 2009), Staff Officer to ADGP Railways, J&K has been transferred and posted as DIG Home Guard, Jammu, against an available vacancy.