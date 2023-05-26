Make small, marginal farmers top priority in implementing HADP: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the implementation of agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for HADP, the LG directed the bank officials and administrative officers for seamless coordination at district level for effective implementation of HADP and 100 percent saturation of benefits under the Kisan Credit Card and other central and J&K government schemes of agriculture and allied sector.

He also directed the bank officials to appoint a Nodal Officer for both Kashmir and Jammu divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other schemes of agriculture and allied sector.