Man dies after being hit by train at Nowgam

The recent accidents on Kashmir railway tracks have brought into question the safety mechanism in place. At least three accidents took place on railway tracks near Nowgam in less than two weeks.

Last week, a teenage girl died after she was hit by a train in Srinagar. The girl was identified as Shakeela Akhter of Poonch.

Earlier, on July 30, a 63-year-old man from Anantnag was crushed to death by train resulting in his on-spot death.

People living in the vicinity of the railway station Nowgam and commuters said that only strict measures by railways can save people from such accidents.

“I reside at a walking distance from the railways here. I don’t see Railway police deployed or taking strict actions against those walking on tracks. The deployment and safety measures should go beyond papers and people should be fined for walking on railway tracks. It will help save lives,” Aqib Ahmed of Nowgam said.

An official in Kashmir Railways on condition of anonymity said that people have to be more cautious and avoid walking on railway tracks. “Unlike roads, railway tracks don’t have a footpath. We have been asking people to avoid walking on railway tracks as it could be dangerous. In the past few weeks multiple incidents took place.”

The official said that Railway police are deployed along the tracks to avoid such accidents. He said that they have received instructions from the railway division to take up steps like an awareness program.

Senior officials from railways did not respond to calls from this reporter.