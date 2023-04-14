Man disabled in accident gets over Rs 68 lakh compensation

Presiding Officer MACT (Principal District Judge) Baramulla, Muhammad Yousuf Wani, awarded the compensation in favour of one Altaf Ahmad Chopan of Rangi Khoie Sopore in Baramulla district for suffering permanent disablement due to a road accident in October 2015 in Rajasthan.

The court directed the General Manager, Cholamandlam MS General Insurance Company Ltd Chennai to deposit with it the award amount within a period of 30 days together with simple interest at 6 percent per annum from the date of petition that is from October 7, 2016, till the final liquidation.