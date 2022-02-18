Many UAE companies have shown interest for investing in J&K: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday complimented the UAE for showing interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir. "Following the successful visit of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to the UAE last month, several Emirati companies have shown interest in investing in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "We welcome investment by UAE in all sectors including logistics, healthcare, hospitality in J&K," he added.
He also expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors, the statement said. "Two MoUs signed between Indian and the UAE entities were also announced during the summit. These are, MoU between APEDA and DP World and Al Dahra on Food Security Corridor Initiative and MoU between India's Gift City and Abu Dhabi Global Market on cooperation in financial projects and services," it said. "Two other MoUs -- one on cooperation in climate action and the other on education have also been agreed between the two sides," it added.
It may be mentioned that during the LG's visit to the Emirates on the occasion of Dubai Expo in January, J&K government inked six agreements with global investors to bring in investments in the UT’s real estate, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, and manpower employment sectors among others.
J&K signed 5 MoUs with Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, Century Financial and Noon E-commerce respectively; 1 LoI between Magna Waves Pvt. Ltd along with Emaar Group and Lulu International.