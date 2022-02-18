Many UAE companies have shown interest for investing in J&K: PM Modi

He also expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors, the statement said. "Two MoUs signed between Indian and the UAE entities were also announced during the summit. These are, MoU between APEDA and DP World and Al Dahra on Food Security Corridor Initiative and MoU between India's Gift City and Abu Dhabi Global Market on cooperation in financial projects and services," it said. "Two other MoUs -- one on cooperation in climate action and the other on education have also been agreed between the two sides," it added.