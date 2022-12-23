‘MARTYRS NEVER DIE, THEY ARE IMMORTAL’ | Drug menace will be faced as strongly as challenge of terrorism: DGP

Jammu, Dec 23: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday said that the challenge of drugs would be faced as strongly as the challenge of terrorism was being faced.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that declaring open the 18th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament organised by J&K Police under its civic action programme and in collaboration with the J&K Football Association at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the DGP while referring to the drug trade said that stringent action had already been taken against all those involved in drug trade for the greater good of the society.
The statement said that at the very outset, two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the J&K Police martyrs.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that this championship was being organised in memory of those brave hearts of J&K Police, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the people of J&K for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. “Martyrs never die, they are immortal,” the DGP said. “Remembering the martyrdom of our personnel is important for the department as well as for the people and organising different sports activities are aimed to pay our tributes to them.”
He said that J&K Police Parivar always stands with the families of martyrs and was running different welfare schemes for their assistance.
The DGP expressed his happiness on witnessing the enthusiasm and energy of the teams participating as well as of the large number of gathering, which includes young children who have come from different areas to witness the football tournament despite the cold.
He said that football was very famous in Kashmir and this game was witnessing an increase of its followers each passing year.
“I am overwhelmed to see that the number of participating teams in the championship has reached to 40,” the DGP said, adding that the participating teams were from different areas of J&K, which was an achievement in itself.
Referring to the Kathua Martyrs T-20 Cricket Tournament, he expressed hope that in the next year football teams from other states and union territories would participate in the championship adding that playing with different teams would enhance the quality of football here.
The DGP then distributed kits including 200 footballs on the occasion.
Speaking to the media, he said that the event was being organised to pay tributes to the martyrs.
He said that J&K Police was organising a number of tournaments and events throughout the year to provide platforms to the youth of J&K adding that these programmes bridge the gap between the department, youth and people and also spreads a message of peace in the society.
Referring to the threat letters being issued, the DGP said that the level of some people had stooped so low that they had nothing to do and now they were trying to damage the spirit of harmony and brotherhood of the people of J&K.
In his welcome address, the ADGP Armed S J M Gilani thanked the DGP for gracing the occasion and briefed about the fixtures and participation of teams in the tournament.
He also thanked the players, spectators, media persons, and the people for making the event a success.
ADGP Armed S J M Gillani, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed and IR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, AIsG of PHQ Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP and IRP battalions, Chairman J&K Football Association Wasim Aslam, General Secretary JKFA B A Shah, Head Referee Association JKFA Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Andrabi, President District Football Association Srinagar Bashir Ahmad Malik, International players Latief Bhat, Shafi Nari and Rafiq Makdoomi, Secretary DFA Srinagar Showkat Masoodi, international coach Sajjad Yousuf Dar, members of J&K Sports Council and other civil, police officers were present on the occasion.
In the afternoon, the DGP chaired an officers meeting at PCR Kashmir to review the security scenario of Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by ADG CRPF D S Choudhary, IGP CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector Charu Sinha, ADG Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Budgam Tahir Salim Khan, and SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar.
The officers briefed the DGP regarding the security scenario and measures taken in their respective jurisdictions.