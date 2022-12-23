‘MARTYRS NEVER DIE, THEY ARE IMMORTAL’ | Drug menace will be faced as strongly as challenge of terrorism: DGP

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that declaring open the 18th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament organised by J&K Police under its civic action programme and in collaboration with the J&K Football Association at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the DGP while referring to the drug trade said that stringent action had already been taken against all those involved in drug trade for the greater good of the society.

The statement said that at the very outset, two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the J&K Police martyrs.