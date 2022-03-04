Massive fire breaks out at Bone and Joint Hospital

Srinagar, Mar 4: A massive fire broke out at Bone and Joint Hospital here Friday evening, the flames of which were yet to be doused when this report was filed. All the patients admitted at the hospital, the Medical Superintendent said, have been moved to safety.
At the time of the incident, over 200 patients were admitted at the hospital. The fire emanated from the Theatre block (In-Patient Department) of B&J Hospital Srinagar around 9:25 pm. Soon after, flames took over the entire three-floor building. Within minutes, the eye witnesses said, the hospital turned into a sight of chaos and attendants were seen bundling their patients out of the hospital. Sirens of ambulances and fire engines were heard from far away.
Eyewitnesses said flames could be seen leaping out of the windows of the building while a blast was also heard soon after. Volunteers were seen removing oxygen cylinders away from the range of fire to prevent a catastrophe. A doctor who was on the spot said the patients were out on the road while the fire was being controlled. “It is difficult to move the patients who are in the hospital as most of them are immobile,” he said.
Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Mian Suhail said the fire was spreading although an entire fleet of fire engines were on the job. He said the patients had been moved to safety and many were being shifted to other hospitals. He said the fire started from an operation theatre but the cause of fire was not known. He said the assessment of damage could not be made at this point in time. However, vital theatres and buildings had been left in ashes.
Prof Altaf Kawoosa, Head of the Department said the patients were safe and all the doctors and staff of the hospital had reached the hospital to help in evacuation efforts. “We prioritised the patients who were more serious and were shifted to SMHS Hospital and SKIMS Medical College Hospital,” he said. There were hundreds of patients still on the beds on the road, who Dr Kawoosa said were being shifted in ambulances. Many NGOs and volunteers were seen reaching the hospital to help the patients and their attendants reach a safe spot.