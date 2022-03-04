Massive fire breaks out at Bone and Joint Hospital

Eyewitnesses said flames could be seen leaping out of the windows of the building while a blast was also heard soon after. Volunteers were seen removing oxygen cylinders away from the range of fire to prevent a catastrophe. A doctor who was on the spot said the patients were out on the road while the fire was being controlled. “It is difficult to move the patients who are in the hospital as most of them are immobile,” he said.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Mian Suhail said the fire was spreading although an entire fleet of fire engines were on the job. He said the patients had been moved to safety and many were being shifted to other hospitals. He said the fire started from an operation theatre but the cause of fire was not known. He said the assessment of damage could not be made at this point in time. However, vital theatres and buildings had been left in ashes.