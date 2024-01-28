Massive rejig in Police administration

Jammu, Jan 28

In a massive rejig in the Police administration, the J&K government transferred and posted 75 senior officers including three ADGPs; nine DIGs and 62 SSP and SP rank officers, with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home department Raj Kumar Goyal, Deepak Kumar, Director Prosecution, J&K, holding additional charge of the posts of Director General, Prisons, J&K and Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K, against an available vacancy.

S J M Gillani, ADGP Armed, J&K, holding additional charge of the post of Commandant General, HG/CD/ SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Railways, J&K. The officer will also hold charge of the post of Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, J&K, relieving Deepak Kumar, of additional charge of the said post.

Sunil Kumar, ADGP Railways, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director Prosecution, J&K, vice Deepak Kumar.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order, J&K, will hold the additional charge of the posts of ADGP Armed, J&K and Commandant General, HG/CD/ SDRF, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sunil Gupta, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, vice Shakti Kumar Pathak. The officer will also hold the additional charge of the post of DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sujit Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG CID Kashmir, vice Altaf Ahmad Khan.

M Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG (Pers) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, against an available vacancy. The officer will also hold additional charge of the post of Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, till further orders.

Muhammad Haseeb Mughal, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG Traffic, Jammu, vice Shridhar Patil.

Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG South Kashmir Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, vice Muhammad Suleman Choudhary.

Shridhar Patil, DIG Traffic, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Doda-Kishwar-Ramban Range, vice Sunil Gupta.

Altaf Ahmad Khan, DIG CID, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as DIG, South Kashmir Range, vice Rayees Muhammad Bhat. The officer will also hold charge of the post of DIG Central Kashmir Range, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Nisha Nathyal, DIG Armed, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as DIG (Headquarters) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Through a separate order, Goyal also ordered the transfers and postings of sixty-two SSP and SP rank officers with immediate effect

Sargun, SSP PCR, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-15th Battalion vice Mubassir Latifi.

Sandeep Gupta, SP (Tech), CDI Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as SSP Ganderbal, vice Nikhil Borkar.

Shobhit Saxena, SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SSP Kupwara, vice Yougal Kumar.

P D Nitya, awaiting adjustment upon repatriation, has been posted as SSP Doda, vice Abdul Qayoom.

Anuj Kumar, SP Special Crime Wing, Jammu, holding additional charge of the post of SP CICE, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SSP Ramban, vice Mohita Sharma.

Nikhil Borkar, SP Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as SSP (Tech), CID Headquarters, vice Sandeep Gupta.

Mohita Sharma, SP Ramban, has been transferred and posted as SSP Reasi, vice Amit Gupta. Divya D, SP Headquarters Baramulla, has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore, vice Shabir Nawab.

Deepika, SP Headquarters Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, vice Shobhit Saxena.

Mubassir Latifi, Commandant IR-15th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-10th Battalion, vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat.

Rashmi Wazir, Commandant Women Battalion Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-12th Battalion, vice Abrar Ahmad Choudhary.

Anita Sharma, Commandant IR-14th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-1st Battalion, vice Ramesh Chander Kotwal.

Koshal Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR-19th Bn, has been transferred and posted as SSP PCR, Jammu, vice Sargun.

Showkat Ahmad Dar, Commandant IR-4th Battalion, will hold the charge of SP PTWS Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant IR-10th Bn, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6th Bn, against an available vacancy. The officer will also hold an additional assignment of Staff Officer to Director General of Police (Camp) Srinagar.

Ranjit Singh Samyal, SSP Security, VIP Tech, will hold the charge of the post of SSP Security, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Muhammad Yaseen Kichloo, SSP Security Civil Secretariat, has been transferred and posted as SSP CICE, Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Anuj Kumar of the additional charge of the said post.

Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Commandant IR-24th Bn., has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-4th Security Battalion, vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Ramesh Kumar Angral, Commandant IR-22nd Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-18th Battalion, vice Kulbir Singh.

Tahir Sajad Bhat, Commandant JKAP-8th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-6th Battalion, vice Suram Singh.

Kulbir Singh, Commandant IR-18th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-11th Battalion, vice Sandeep Kumar Mehta.

Shailender Singh, SSP Crime, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SSP Railways, Jammu, vice Mohan Lal Kaith.

Dalip Kumar, SSP, upon repatriation from Anti Corruption Bureau, has been posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Armed, J&K, vice Mehmood Ahmad.

Benam Tosh, SSP Samba, has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime, Jammu, vice Shailender Singh. Javid Hassan Bhat, Staff Officer to IGP, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Commandant Border Battalion, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Mehmood Ahmad, Staff Officer to ADGP Armed, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-21st Battalion, against an available vacancy, relieving Liaqat Ali of the additional charge of the said post.

Shamsher Hussain, SSP Security, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-20th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, Commandant JKAP 4th Security Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-24th Battalion, vice Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria.

Pawan Kumar Parihar, Commandant IR-16th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-7th Battalion, vice Sukhdev Raj.

Yougal Kumar, SSP Kupwara has been transferred and posted as SSP Poonch, vice Vinay Kumar. Shabir Nawab, SSP Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-5th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Kumar Mehta, Commandant IR 11th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SSP Special Crime Wing, Jammu, vice Anuj Kumar.

Amit Gupta, SSP Reasi, has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to DGP, J&K (Camp) Jammu. One post of Superintendent of Police has been transferred to Police Headquarters from the overall reserve of JKPS, for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer.

Tahir Saleem Khan, Commandant JKAP-9th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to IGP Kashmir, vice Javid Hassan Bhat. Javid Iqbal, Commandant IR-17th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama, vice Muhammad Yousuf.

Muhammad Yousuf, SSP Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-17th Battalion, vice Javid lqbal. Khalil Ahmad Poswal, SSP Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-9th Battalion, vice Tahir Saleem Khan.

Liaqat Ali, Commandant IR 9th Battalion, holding additional charge of Commandant IR-21st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Staff Officer to DIG, Central Kashmir Range, vice Sajad Khaliq.

Ramesh Chander Kotwal, Commandant IR-1st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant Women Battalion, Jammu, vice Rashmi Wazir.

Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-12th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-14th Battalion, vice Anita Sharma.

Sunil Raj, Commandant JKAP 7th Security Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP 12th Battalion, vice Sanjay Singh Rana.

Sukhdev Raj, Commandant IR-7th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant IR-16th Battalion, vice Pawan Kumar Parihar.

Sanjay Singh Rana, Commandant JKAP-12th Security Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-7th Security Battalion, vice Sunil Raj.

Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda, has been transferred and posted as SSP Kishtwar, vice Khalil Ahmad.

Suram Singh, Commandant JKAP 6th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP 8th Battalion, vice Tahir Sajad Bhat.

Vinay Kumar, SP Poonch, has been transferred and posted as SP Samba, vice Benam Tosh.

Mohan Lal Kaith, SP Railways, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP-4th Security Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Ramnish Gupta, SP Headquarters, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Sajad Khaliq Bhat, Staff Officer to DIG, Central Kashmir Range, has been transferred and posted as SP Security Civil Secretariat, vice Muhammad Yaseen Kichloo.

Shaheen Wahid, SP South, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, Women Battalion, Jammu.

Rahul Charak, awaiting orders of posting, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-lst Battalion.

Irshad Hussain Rather, Deputy Commandant IR-23rd Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SP Headquarters, Jammu vice Ramnish Gupta.

Feroz Ahmad Qadri, SP PTWS Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-5th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Pawan Kumar, Deputy Commandant, JKAP-4th Security Battalion, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Kishtwar, against an available vacancy.

Nayeem Wani, Deputy Commandant, Border Battalion Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP PCR, Srinagar, vice Yasar Qadri.

Syed Yasir Qadri, Additional SP PCR, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Baramulla vice Divya D.

Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, Deputy Commandant, Women Battalion Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Ajay Sharma, Additional SP, SIA, has been transferred and posted as SP South, Jammu, vice Shaheen Wahid.

Shukat Rafiq Wani, awaiting adjustment has been posted as Additional SP Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Further, in partial modification of the Government Order No 44-Home of 2024 dated January 22, 2024, Amit Verma, under orders of transfer as Deputy Commandant, IR-17th Battalion has been posted as Deputy Commandant, Border Battalion, Jammu.

Imtyaz Ahmad Rather, under orders of transfer as SP West Srinagar, has been posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-10th Battalion and Imtiaz Ahmed, under orders of transfer as Deputy Commandant, IR-10th Battalion, has been posted as SP West, Srinagar.