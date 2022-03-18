Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reconstituted

The new members are Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj of Mumbai; Neelam Sareen of Jammu; former IPS Ashok Bhan; former IAS Baleshwar Rai; KK Sharma of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals Ltd; former judge Suresh Kumar Sharma; Raghu K Mehta of Jammu and Kul Bushan Ahuja of New Delhi.

"We will initiate steps to make Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage more hassle-free and to ensure satisfaction of the devotees over the board arrangements," Sharma told IANS.