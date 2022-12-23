MAYHEM IN AISHMUQAM | ‘Deranged’ man kills 3 persons, injures 6 others

Srinagar, Dec 23: Three persons were killed and several others injured after being attacked by a “deranged” person in Aishmuqam area of Anantnag district on Friday.
Quoting Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pahalgam said that a mentally challenged person went on a rampage in Ashmuqam, leaving three persons, including his mother, dead and several others injured.
He said that the attacker, identified as Javed Hassan Rather, assaulted several persons including his parents.
SDM Pahalgam said that six more persons were injured during the incident.
“He attacked his family members first in which his parents were injured and later came out and attacked several people outside,” he said.
The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Khadim, his mother Hafiza Begum, and Muhammad Ameen Shah, all residents of Ashmuqam.
The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
The SDM said the accused has been taken into custody. (With inputs from KNO)