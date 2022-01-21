'Medical negligence' | HC seeks response to plea seeking fresh inquiry into Muddasir Ali’s death

In his plea, Jehangir submits that he along with other family members took Muddasir to the casualty of Sub-District Hospital, Chrar-i-Sharief on November 20, 2020 at around 3 am, after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain. “On arrival at the hospital the deceased was not provided with a wheelchair or a stretcher and the attendants were instructed to shift him to the ward on foot into another building using the stairs.”

He contends that the attending doctor was asleep in the night room and the hospital was understaffed and Muddasir had to be therefore carried by the attendants. “While on the way into another building Muddasir collapsed and stopped breathing,” Jahangir said.

“After collapsing, the doctor asked for a life-saving injection to be administered, from the staff, which also was not readily available. By the time the life-saving drugs and other necessary tests were carried the deceased had completely stopped breathing and was unconscious. The doctor present then inefficiently resorted to Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but to no avail,” he said.