'Medical negligence' | HC seeks response to plea seeking fresh inquiry into Muddasir Ali’s death

Srinagar, Jan 21: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has issued notice to the government for its response on a plea seeking directions for fresh inquiry in keeping with Supreme Court guidelines into the death of noted journalist and Senior Editor Greater Kashmir, Muddasir Ali in November 2020.
After Muddasir complained of breathlessness and chest pain, his family took him to the Casualty of Sub-District Hospital, Chrar-i-Sharief on November 20, 2020 at around 3 am. Muddasir was declared “brought dead” at SMHS Srinagar subsequently.
In his plea though Advocate Salih Pirzada, Muddasir Ali’s brother, Jehangir Ali has also sought to quash the inquiry
report submitted by the panel comprising of Dr Kaiser Habib, Consultant Cardiologist, JLNM Hospital Srinagar and Dr Irshad Tabasum, Consultant Orthopedic, JLNM Hospital to Director Health Services Kashmir on December 22, 2020.
Aggrieved of the report, the petitioner contends that the committee was entrusted with the responsibility of enquiring into the allegations of medical negligence committed by the on-duty doctor and the medical staff at SDH, Chrar-i-Sharief. “ The committee in the final report although has recommended attachment of the delinquent doctor and well as the other staff to the directorate of Health Services, it has remained silent on the charge of medical negligence,” Jehangir pleads.
Hearing the plea, a bench of Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary sought within four weeks response to the same from Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Director Health Services Kashmir, Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir and Expert Inquiry Committee through its Head, Dr Abdul Rashid Najjar.
Seeking court intervention for a fresh enquiry into the matter in view of the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in Jacob Mathew v. State of Punjab reported in (2005) 6 SCC 1, the petitioner seeks directions to the authorities concerned to give a clear finding with respect to the fact whether the conduct of the doctor, administrative staff and the ambulance team amounted to medical negligence in the given facts and circumstances of the case.
In his plea, Jehangir submits that he along with other family members took Muddasir to the casualty of Sub-District Hospital, Chrar-i-Sharief on November 20, 2020 at around 3 am, after he complained of breathlessness and chest pain. “On arrival at the hospital the deceased was not provided with a wheelchair or a stretcher and the attendants were instructed to shift him to the ward on foot into another building using the stairs.”
He contends that the attending doctor was asleep in the night room and the hospital was understaffed and Muddasir had to be therefore carried by the attendants. “While on the way into another building Muddasir collapsed and stopped breathing,” Jahangir said.
“After collapsing, the doctor asked for a life-saving injection to be administered, from the staff, which also was not readily available. By the time the life-saving drugs and other necessary tests were carried the deceased had completely stopped breathing and was unconscious. The doctor present then inefficiently resorted to Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but to no avail,” he said.
Jehangir submits that he and the other accompanying attendants were then instructed to shift the deceased to SMHS hospital in a Critical Care Ambulance, which is around 30 Kms from the Sub District Hospital. He pleads that Mudassir was not kept on oxygen supply in the transit to SMHS hospital and resultantly the patient died en route and was declared brought dead by the authorities at the SMHS Hospital.
“It is clearly discernible from the facts that the doctors and the administrative staff at the hospital delayed the treatment to be provided to Muddasir which ultimately aggravated his condition due to the fact that he was not kept on oxygen supply in the ambulance”, the petitioner contends.
Jehangir submits that after the newspapers carried reports of the death as medical negligence, Director Health Services Kashmir on November 26, 2020 constituted an Enquiry Committee comprising of Dr Muzaffer Zarger, Physician DH Bandipore and Dr Nasir Shamas, Consultant Physician, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar, was headed by Dr Abdul Rashid Najar, Deputy Director Health Services (Schemes).
The committee, he said, was directed to investigate into the allegations of medical negligence and submit a detailed report along with specific views and comments to DHS Kashmir.
The petitioner submits that an inquiry was conducted which revealed several lapses on behalf of the doctor and the medical staff present at SDH, Chrar-i-Sharief on the day of the incident.
“The delinquent doctor admitted to the committee that a wheelchair to the deceased was not provided. The committee while seeking more time for the conclusion of the enquiry, found that neither the resuscitative measures, ECG, IV therapy etc. were done in the Emergency area nor was cardiac monitoring done during the transit to SMHS Hospital”.
The petitioner pleads that the report was submitted to Director Health Services Kashmir vide communication dated 01.12.2020.
The Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir, the petitioner says, in his capacity as inquiry Officer, while mentioning the allegations of the sub-District Hospital being understaffed, non-availability of wheelchair and lack of supervision, sought information regarding the allegation of said medical negligence from Block Medical Officer, Chrar-i- Sharief.
“Subsequently Director Health Services Kashmir constituted another committee on December 10, 2020 comprising Dr Kaiser Habib, Consultant Cardiologist, JLNM Hospital and Dr Irshad Tabasum, Consultant Orthopedic, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar and the panel was also entrusted with enquiring into the allegations of death by medical negligence of the petitioner’s brother and submit its report with two days”. The petitioner is agreed of the final inquiry report which the second committee ultimately furnished to the Director Health services Kashmir on 22.12.2020, “The Committee has derelicted in its duty of such enquiry, as it, on one hand, has directed attachment of the delinquents while on the other hand has deliberately omitted the concluding findings on medical negligence” pleads Jehangir.