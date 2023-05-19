Meeting to discuss 2 key deliverables: Union Tourism Secy

Srinagar, May 19: Union Tourism Secretary Friday said that the G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations will give valuable inputs and feedback on two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group during the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said that the stage was set for discussions and deliberations on two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include Goa roadmap for tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.