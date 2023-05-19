Meeting to discuss 2 key deliverables: Union Tourism Secy

Srinagar, May 19: Union Tourism Secretary Friday said that the G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations will give valuable inputs and feedback on two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group during the G20 meeting in Srinagar.
Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said that the stage was set for discussions and deliberations on two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include Goa roadmap for tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration.
“During this meeting, G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents and after negotiations with G20 member countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the fourth Tourism Working Group meeting and ministerial meeting,” he said.
Singh said that a side event on ‘film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation’ would be organised on May 22 and 23, focusing on strategies to promote film tourism.
“The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organisations, and industry stakeholders,” he said. “A draft ‘national strategy on film tourism’ will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.”