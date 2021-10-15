Mendhar encounter enters day 2 amid intermittent firing

Meanwhile, a cordon and search operation in the Dehra Ki Gali area continued for the fifth consecutive day.

Officials said that more reinforcements of army and police rushed to the spot in Bhata Dhurian village forests near Bhimber Gali point in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, where an anti-militancy operation was in progress.

On Thursday, two army men were killed in the heavy exchange of fire between security forces and militants.

“The entire Bhata Dhurian village remained under cordon as the area witnessed exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants twice on Friday,” said officials. They said that no militant was killed so far in this encounter.

“At least there were no immediate reports on this account. Though this is quite evident that a militant group is present in Bhata Dhurian forest range," said officials.

On the other hand, the combing operation in Dehra Ki Gali forest area, located on the boundary of Rajouri and Poonch districts also entered its fifth day on Friday.

“We are continuing an operation in the forest area of Dehra Ki Gali," the officials said.

With regard to the Bhata Dhurian encounter, the army, in an official statement issued today, confirmed that two army personnel lost their lives in the operation on Thursday.

“The two army personnel have been identified as Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh. They displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty. The nation will always remain indebted to these brave-hearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Prof Devender Anand.

“Rifleman Negi, 26, was a resident of Viman Gaon in Narendra Nagar tehsil of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttrakhand. Rifleman Yogambar, 27, was a resident of village Sankari of Pokhari tehsil in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand,” he stated.

The operation was still in progress till the last report came in.