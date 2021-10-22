Mendhar encounter enters day 9 amid heavy gunfire

Meanwhile, the police here in Poonch district issued a travel advisory for people, especially for civil services aspirants in wake of closure of Highway and diversion of traffic. The police, in the advisory, asked people to adopt alternative road instead of highway between Jarran Wali Gali and Bhimber Gali.

In a related development, the army this afternoon recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the encounter site in Bhata Dhurian Nar forests.