Mercury settles above freezing point in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 26: While the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted light rain and snowfall over the higher reaches in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir settled above the freezing point.

“There are chances of light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places in the higher reaches of Kashmir from Monday till November 30,” MeT officials said. “The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir settled above the freezing point.”

They said that the settling of temperatures above freezing point provided some relief to the residents from the prevailing intense cold conditions in Kashmir.

The MeT officials said that barring Pahalgam and Kupwara, the minimum temperature in all other weather stations in Kashmir settled above the freezing point.

They said Srinagar recorded a minimum of zero degrees Celsius, up from minus 1 degree Celsius the previous night.

The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius.

They said that Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in KM