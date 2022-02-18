MeT forecasts mainly clear weather today

Srinagar, Feb 18: While the weather remained mainly dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday , Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather on Saturday in the region. "Weather is likely to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with little chances of rain/snow anywhere during this period" said the MeT forecast. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 0.8, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.