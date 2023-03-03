MeT predicts light rain, snow during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Mar 3: Rain and snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MET) Department on Friday said that light rain and snow was likely to occur.
"Light rain and snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours," a MeT official said.
Srinagar had 6.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.7 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, and Leh minus 4.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 12.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 11.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 5.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal 5.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 5.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.