MeT predicts rain, snowfall from Monday evening

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Meteorological Department Saturday predicted rains in plains and snowfall in the higher reaches from Monday for two days across Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect J&K on Monday and the rest of north India from Sunday night.
“Under the influence of the forthcoming disturbance, scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and snowfall over higher of J&K and Ladakh have been predicted on Monday and Tuesday (October 9 and 10),” the MeT officials here said.
They said that a brief spell of rain might occur at isolated places in Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
“Fair to partly cloudy weather has been forecast in both Kashmir and Jammu regions on October 8,” the MeT officials said. “The rain and snowfall over the higher reaches is likely at scattered places of J&K during October 9 evening and night with the main activity on October 10 having 70 to 80 percent chance.”
They said that on October 11 and 13, mainly dry weather was expected.
“From October 14 to 20, mainly dry is in store in J&K. However a brief spell of rain and snowfall over the higher reaches can't be ruled out although the chances are less,” officials said and urged the farmers to postpone harvesting on October 9 evening to October 10.
