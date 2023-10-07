MeT predicts rain, snowfall from Monday evening

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect J&K on Monday and the rest of north India from Sunday night.

“Under the influence of the forthcoming disturbance, scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and snowfall over higher of J&K and Ladakh have been predicted on Monday and Tuesday (October 9 and 10),” the MeT officials here said.