MeT predicts widespread rain, snow from today

"Under the influence of approaching WD and lower level easterlies, fresh spell of intermittent Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning most likely over J&K at widespread places from night of 16th October and will likely to continue till 17th evening," Meteorological Department said.

"Moderate rainfall activity most likely over Pirpanjal range of Jammu division (Bhaderwah- Banihal axis) during above period," the MeT forecast added.

The forecast further added, "Possibility of Light snow most likely over higher reaches of Gulmarg, Kupwara, Bandipora, Pahlgam and Sonamarg (Zojila pass), Higher reaches of Drass & Zanskar and Leh-Manali Highway."

Meanwhile, "Landslides and shooting stones are possible over vulnerable areas of Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh National Highway and other hilly roads," read the Meteorological Department forecast.

It also advised farmers to "postpone harvesting of Agri/Horticultural crops."

Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. Kupwara, in north Kashmir, was the warmest place in Kashmir, recording a maximum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Qazigund recorded high temperatures of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 20.8 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Jammu region witnessed above normal temperatures.

Jammu City, Batote, Banihal and Katra recorded maximum temperatures of 35.0 degrees Celsius, 28.1 degrees Celsius, 28.4 degrees Celsius and 31.4 degrees Celsius respectively.