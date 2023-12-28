MHA elevates officers in major reshuffle within IPS ranks

Srinagar, Dec 28: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has announced the promotion of several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, ushering in a significant reshuffle within the ranks.

Chhaya Sharma, Nitish Kumar, and Anand Jain, IPS officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and J&K) cadre from the 1999 batch have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

The promotions are effective from January 1, 2024, or from the date of their assuming charge.

Another separate order accorded the elevation of eight IPS officers including Vikramjit Singh, Dumbere Milind Mahadeo, A V Deshpande, Neichungnunga, Amit Kumar, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Pushpendra Kumar, and Jatin Narwal, to the rank of Inspector General (IG).

A total of 32 IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), with various effective dates of assumption of charge.

The list includes officers like Shakti Kumar Pathak, Muhammad Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmad Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, and Rayees Muhammad Bhat among others.

Furthermore, officers currently on central deputation have been granted proforma promotion to the DIGP Grade, effective from January 1, 2024, and on an actual basis from the date of assumption of charge of their immediate juniors in the cadre.

This list comprises officers like Benita Mary Jaiker, Eish Singhal, Rajiv Omprakash Pande, and Santosh Kumar Meena, all from the 2010 batch of the AGMUT cadre.

These promotions follow the recommendations of the Screening Committee, as per its meeting held on December 20, 2023.

The decisions have been approved by the competent authority.

The reshuffle not only recognises the merit and dedication of these officers but also reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a robust and dynamic leadership within law enforcement agencies.

The new appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigour to the security landscape.