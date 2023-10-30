Migrant worker shot dead in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 30: Terrorists on Monday shot dead a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh (UP) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district following which a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.
The outgoing Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said that those behind the labourer’s killing and Srinagar terror incident would not be spared.
This attack marked the second act of terrorism in Kashmir within 24 hours resulting in a security beef up across Kashmir.
The migrant labourer has been identified as Mukesh Kumar of UP.
He was working as a labourer in a brick kiln.
The incident took place on Monday morning at Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama, bordering central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
"Terrorists fired at a labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
Senior Police officials here said that at least two terrorists carried out the killing of the labourer and managed to flee.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that two terrorists were spotted and opened fire at the labourer with a pistol from a point-blank range,” a senior Police officer said. “The labourer received three bullets in the abdomen.”
The officer said a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the area was underway to track down the terrorists.
This was the second terror attack in the past 24 hours.
Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice on Sunday while playing cricket in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city.
In the wake of attacks, security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in Pulwama and other parts of J&K. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city's exit points.
On the targeted killing of a labourer by terrorists in Pulwama, DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters in Anantnag that he was confident that Police would identify and nab those involved in Sunday’s Eidgah incident in which an Inspector of J&K Police was attacked by terrorists and today's killing of a labourer. “We will not spare those behind the attack. The neighbouring country doesn't like peace here in J&K," he said.
After the abrogation of Article 370, the attacks on migrant workers have seen an uptick.
However, this year, the attacks were few.
Monday's attack was the third such attack this year.
While a circus employee was killed in May this year in Anantnag district, three labourers from Bihar were injured in firing by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in July.
POLICE VERSION
Police received information about a terror crime incident at the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama where terrorists fired at a migrant labourer.
Senior Police officers reached the terror crime spot.
Officers attending the terror crime spot learned that a migrant labourer Mukesh Kumar, son of Ganga Prasad of Bhatpora, Samadha, Uttar Pradesh was found in an injured condition in the orchard area of Tumchi Nowpora.
He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the labourer was engaged at B7 Brick Kiln at Tumchi Nowpora and had gone to the market to purchase culinary items.
While on his way back, he was targeted by terrorists, injuring him critically.
Police have registered a case FIR No 293 under Sections 7/27 of the IA Act and 16, 18, 20, 23, and 39 of the UAP Act at Police Station Pulwama.
Investigation into the case is in progress and the officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime. The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on. The area where this terror crime incident occurred is close to the boundary of districts Pulwama and Budgam.