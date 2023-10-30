Migrant worker shot dead in Pulwama

The outgoing Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh said that those behind the labourer’s killing and Srinagar terror incident would not be spared.

This attack marked the second act of terrorism in Kashmir within 24 hours resulting in a security beef up across Kashmir.

The migrant labourer has been identified as Mukesh Kumar of UP.

He was working as a labourer in a brick kiln.

The incident took place on Monday morning at Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama, bordering central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

"Terrorists fired at a labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in the Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to his injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.