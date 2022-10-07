Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) holiday on Sunday

Jammu, Oct 7: The holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Jammu and Kashmir would be observed on October 9, 2022. Earlier, the holiday was scheduled to be observed on October 8.
“In partial modification of the Government Order No 1337-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated December 16, 2021, read with Government Order No l338-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated December 16, 2021, the holiday on account of ‘Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi’ would now be observed on October 9, 2022 (Sunday) instead of October 8, 2022 (Saturday) in J&K,” read GAD order.
URS OF SHEIKH NOORUDDIN NOORANI (RA) HOLIDAY ON OCT 23
Meanwhile, through a separate order, the GAD also notified a change in the scheduled provincial holiday on account of the Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) in Kashmir province.
As per the changed schedule, the holiday would be observed on October 23.
“In partial modification of Government Order No 1337 JK (GAD) of 2021 dated December 16, 2021, the provincial holiday on account of Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) would now be observed in Kashmir province on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) instead of October 22, 2022 (Saturday),” the GAD order read.