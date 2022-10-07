Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) holiday on Sunday

Jammu, Oct 7: The holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Jammu and Kashmir would be observed on October 9, 2022. Earlier, the holiday was scheduled to be observed on October 8.

“In partial modification of the Government Order No 1337-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated December 16, 2021, read with Government Order No l338-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated December 16, 2021, the holiday on account of ‘Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi’ would now be observed on October 9, 2022 (Sunday) instead of October 8, 2022 (Saturday) in J&K,” read GAD order.