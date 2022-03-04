Militant arrested in Handwara encounter: Police

Srinagar, Mar 4: Police on Friday said an injured militant was arrested along with arms and ammunition during an encounter in Handwara Tehsil of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.
He has been identified as Abrar Ahmad Gujri, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla. Police said he was a stone pelter and there are two FIRs registered against Gujri.
The encounter took place at Dand Kadal Lanagate after police and 30 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off the area to nab the militants. Police said that as searches were started, a hiding militant opened fire and retaliatory firing led to his injuries. Later he was arrested.
“Police/SF arrests a recently joined terrorist identified as Abrar resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla along with arms/ammunition in an injured condition during an ongoing encounter at Langate area of Handwara. Search for the other trapped terrorist going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
“Pertinently, Abrar was a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs registered against him before working as OGW and joining terror folds recently. Police and security forces on the job. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another tweet. Police said a search operation in the area was underway.
As per a police statement, an Army Patrol came under the fire of terrorists in Dand Kadal area of Langate, the fire was retaliated. “In the meantime, additional reinforcement of Police/SF rushed to the spot followed by a joint cordon and search operation by Police, 30RR, 32RR and 92BN CRPF in the said area” the statement said. “During the search operation, one terrorist in injured condition was apprehended tactfully by the joint team. He was identified as Abrar son of Gh Hassan Gojri resident of Azadgunj Baramulla”.
As per police records, Abrar was earlier a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs were registered against him before working as terror associate and joining terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT recently. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 magazine, 2 rounds and Cash of Rs.1,41,500 were also recovered from his possession. “The cordon and search operation in the nearby areas is still going on. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Langate and investigation taken up. Further details if any shall be shared once the operation concludes” police said.