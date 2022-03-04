Militant arrested in Handwara encounter: Police

As per a police statement, an Army Patrol came under the fire of terrorists in Dand Kadal area of Langate, the fire was retaliated. “In the meantime, additional reinforcement of Police/SF rushed to the spot followed by a joint cordon and search operation by Police, 30RR, 32RR and 92BN CRPF in the said area” the statement said. “During the search operation, one terrorist in injured condition was apprehended tactfully by the joint team. He was identified as Abrar son of Gh Hassan Gojri resident of Azadgunj Baramulla”.

As per police records, Abrar was earlier a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs were registered against him before working as terror associate and joining terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT recently. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 magazine, 2 rounds and Cash of Rs.1,41,500 were also recovered from his possession. “The cordon and search operation in the nearby areas is still going on. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Langate and investigation taken up. Further details if any shall be shared once the operation concludes” police said.