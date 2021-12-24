Militant killed in Anantnag encounter
Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday morning in Arwani area of Anantnag district. Police said the slain militant was involved in the killing of a Police Inspector last year.
The slain militant was identified by police as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, resident of Sehpora Kulgam district of south Kashmir.
The encounter broke out in village Mumunhal after J&K Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area to hunt down hiding militant (s), police said.
“Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, Tweeted Friday early morning.
Later police said the militant was killed. “AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
Police also said that the hiding militant was given ample opportunity to surrender, but he refused. They said the killed militant was involved in killings that include Police Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, a Bharatiya Janata party leader and his wife in Anantnag this year.
Later on Friday evening police released a statement that said: “Based on a specific input provided by police regarding presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1stRR and 90Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said. “During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter.”
“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh son of Bashir Ahmad Seh resident of Sehpora Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said.
The police statement added: “ The killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit HM active since September2020 and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases,Police said. “ He was involved into the killing of Police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag at his residence on 19.10.2020, 03 BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam on 29.10.2020, BJP Sarpanch and his Wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag on 09.08.2021.”
“Besides, he was also involved in attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on 04.12.2020 and in snatching weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in Khudwani area of Kulgam on 25.07.2021. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas,” police said.
“Incriminating materials, police said, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 Rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 40 AK rounds and a Grenade were recovered from his possession. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.”“Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any” the statement said.