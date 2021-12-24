Militant killed in Anantnag encounter

Police also said that the hiding militant was given ample opportunity to surrender, but he refused. They said the killed militant was involved in killings that include Police Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, a Bharatiya Janata party leader and his wife in Anantnag this year.

Later on Friday evening police released a statement that said: “Based on a specific input provided by police regarding presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1stRR and 90Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said. “During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter.”