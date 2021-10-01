Militant killed in Shopian encounter

The encounter broke out after police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off Rakhama village of Shopian last night.

Police in a statement said: “Today at about 0500hrs based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorist in village Rakhama area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34RR and 178Bn CRPF in the said area.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained he was given opportunity to surrender, instead he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Mujeeb Lone son of Mohd Amin Lone resident of Redwani Bala Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

“As per police records, he had joined the terror folds recently and was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He was responsible for creating terror among the locals and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathise with anti-national elements.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one pistol, 01 magazine were also recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation

and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.”

Police urged the people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of the explosive materials, if any.