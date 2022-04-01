Militant killed in Shopian encounter

“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”

In the ensuing encounter, Police said: “One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “He has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh son of Shah Mohd Sheikh resident of Tak Mohalla Shopian, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”

Police said: “As per police records the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities,” Police said. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, 1 magazine and 5 rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.”