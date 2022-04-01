Militant killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar, Apr 1: The encounter in Shopian which broke out on late Thursday evening, ended on Friday morning with killing of a local Lashkar-e-Toiba militant. The encounter broke out in the Turkwangam village of Shopian Thursday evening after Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the area to hunt down militants.
“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Friday morning.
The killed militant has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh son of Shah Muhammad Sheikh, resident of Tak Mohalla Shopian.
“Based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police alongwith 44RR & 178Bn CRPF in the said area,” police said.
“During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”
In the ensuing encounter, Police said: “One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “He has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh son of Shah Mohd Sheikh resident of Tak Mohalla Shopian, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”
Police said: “As per police records the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities,” Police said. “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, 1 magazine and 5 rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.”
In this regard, police said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.
3 JEM OGWs ARRESTED
Meanwhile, Police in Pulwama said that they have busted a militant module and have arrested three OWGs of JeM. “Pulwama Police busted terror module and arrested three terrorist associates of JeM outfit.The trio were providing logistics & transportation to terrorists in the district. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case has been registered and investigation taken up. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice,” Pulwama Police Tweeted on Friday morning.
“Police along with 55RR and 182/183Bn CRPF busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit JeM by arrested 3 terrorist associates in Pulwama,” police said.
Police identified them as Owais Altaf son of Altaf Hussain Ganai resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Gudoora and Waseem Ahmad Pandit son of Ghulam Muhammad Pandit resident of Karimabad Pulwama.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district,” police said adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK rifle, 3 magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure.
Accordingly, police a case vide FIR No. 77/2022 under relevant of sections of law stands registered in Police Station Pulwama and further investigation into the matter is in progress.