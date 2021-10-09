Militants escape during Srinagar encounter

The encounter broke out at Methan, Srinagar, after police and security forces cordoned off the area on specific inputs about presence of militants.

“Second #Encounter has started at Methan area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday morning.

The Methan encounter broke out hours after a LeT militant had been killed and another escaped in a gunfight in Natipora area of Srinagar.

Pertinently, Srinagar city and other towns of Kashmir are witnessing heightened security measures in wake of recent militant attacks and civilian killings. The security forces have established extra check posts.