Militants shot dead Sarpanch in Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 11: Militants in a hit and run attack shot dead a Sarpanch in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Friday evening, police said. A massive hunt was launched to track the attackers, police added. This is the second killing of a Panchayat representative in the last two days and third such incident during the last 10 days in Kashmir.
Police identified the slain Sarpanch as Shabir Ahmed Mir. “Shabir was staying in a secure hotel in Rajbagh Srinagar. He came to his native place today late evening,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir.
After being shot from a close range, Shabir was moved to Kulgam hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.
“Terrorists whose number is being ascertained barged in his courtyard and opened fire from pistol,” the senior police officer said. “He was fired upon from point-blank range by terrorists,” police added. Hospital authorities at Kulgam said that Shabir received bullets in abdomen and was brought dead to the healthcare facility.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit while condemning Shabir’s killing said "he was an independent Sarpanch," “He was no more affiliated with BJP,” said party's J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur.
It may be mentioned that earlier, almost one week ago, militants had shot dead Panch Muhammad Yaqoob Dar outside his residence at Kulipora Sundroo in Kulgam.
On March 9, Militants barged inside the house of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rasheed Bhat and shot him dead at Khonmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the police said: “Today at about 2020 hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Audoora area of Kulgam. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Sarpanch identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir at Audoora area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,”
Police said it “has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law,” “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,”
Meanwhile, Apni Party President Syed Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing of the sarpanch in Kulgam.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari termed the incident “highly deplorable” and demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous act should be brought to book.
“Apni Party strongly condemned this ghastly incident which resulted in the death of Sarpanch of Adoora-Kulgam, Shabir Ahmad Mir in cold blood. Such mindless attacks will achieve nothing except more miseries to the common people,” Bukhari said.
He said that there was no justification to kill an innocent and violence in all its manifestation had no place in any civilised society across the world.
“Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task and the activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen the peace process,” Bukhari said.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, he prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and endurance for their family members to bear this irreparable loss.
“Apni Party expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family and expresses solidarity with them at this time of grief,” he said.