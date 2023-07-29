Minor rejig in civil administration

Jammu, July 28: The government, in a minor rejig in the civil administration, Friday ordered the transfer of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Gulmarg Ghulam Jeelani Zargar and posted him as CEO Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Director Tourism, Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq has been assigned the additional charge of the posts of CEO Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg and Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation.
“In the interest of administration, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, with immediate effect, relieving Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara of the additional charge of the post,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary GAD Sanjeev Verma.
“Further, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, IRS-IT: 2014, Director Tourism, Kashmir shall hold the charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg and Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” Verma ordered.