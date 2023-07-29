Minor rejig in civil administration

Meanwhile, Director Tourism, Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq has been assigned the additional charge of the posts of CEO Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg and Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation.

“In the interest of administration, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, with immediate effect, relieving Ghulam Nabi Bhat, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara of the additional charge of the post,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary GAD Sanjeev Verma.