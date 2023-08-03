Missing Kulgam soldier recovered from orchard: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 3: Six day after he went missing, the Kulgam soldier was recovered by Police from an orchard on Thursday and is being interrogated.
The news of the recovery of the soldier was broken on Twitter by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday evening.
He said that the recovered soldier was getting medically examined and would be interrogated by different security agencies besides the Police.
“The missing Army soldier has been recovered by Police in Kulgam. Joint interrogation will start shortly after his medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Sources in Police said that the soldier was recovered from an orchard in Chawalgam area.
“He has visible injuries but seems frightened,” a senior Police officer told Greater Kashmir, adding that he was being examined by a team of doctors.
He said that senior officers of Police, Army, and other security agencies have arrived for his interrogation.
J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces had launched a search operation to trace him while his mother had appealed for his safe return home.
His mother had released a video message pleading for his safe return home.
“He is innocent and young. If he has done anything wrong, I seek forgiveness for that,” she said in her video message.
Without naming anyone, she appealed “to one and all to allow my son to return home”.