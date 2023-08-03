Missing Kulgam soldier recovered from orchard: ADGP Kashmir

The news of the recovery of the soldier was broken on Twitter by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday evening.

He said that the recovered soldier was getting medically examined and would be interrogated by different security agencies besides the Police.

“The missing Army soldier has been recovered by Police in Kulgam. Joint interrogation will start shortly after his medical checkup. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.