Missing pilots in Kathua chopper crash | International assistance being sought: Army

Asserting that the military authorities were leaving no stone unturned to search for the helicopter and its two pilots, the army, in its official statement, maintained that the experts, specialised equipment and divers were being continuously flown in.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “International assistance is also being sought. No efforts are being spared for early conclusion of the search operation.”

He averred that this deep underwater operation was especially challenging due to the near zero visibility below 50 meters owing to the colloidal nature of water in this season which adversely impacted accuracy of sonars and other sensors.

The army released this statement a day after the brother of missing co-pilot shared his anguish on the Twitter over slow-pace of rescue operation.

On August 3, the Army Aviation Corps’ Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with a pilot and a co-pilot on board had crashed into Ranjit Sagar dam, minutes after taking off from Mamun Military Station near Pathankot for a routine sortie. Dam is in Kathua district of Jammu region.

The expanse of dam is 25 km long, 8 km wide and more than 500 feet deep.

“Indian army is coordinating the efforts of Indian navy deep divers team consisting of 2 officers, 4 JCOs and 24 other ranks, Indian Army Special Forces divers’ team consisting of 2 officers, 1 JCO and 24 other ranks, multi-beam sonars, side scanners, remotely operated vehicles and underwater manipulators which have been flown in from Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi and pressed into action at crash site of dam,” Lt Col Anand stated.

He asserted that search operation continued unabated in spite of bad weather and rain.

“Expertise and equipment of army, navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF, NGOs, state police, dam authority and private firms from all over the country have also been into action. A small area of 60 m by 60 m has been localized and special sonar equipment flown in from Kochi is being employed to enable the search operations to enter their final phase,” Lt Col Anand said.