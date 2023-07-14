MISSION MOON | Chandrayaan-3 launch puts India into elite orbit

The LVM-3, the country’s heavy rocket, nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ as it carried the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft like the hero in the film of the same name lifts a heavy lingam, slung the moon-bound craft in its intended earth orbit.

From there it will be a long journey for Chandrayaan-3 as the distance between the earth and the moon is about 3.844 lakh km.