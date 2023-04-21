Mission Youth gets PM’s Award | Chief Secretary A K Mehta, CEO Shahid Choudhary receive award

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the coveted PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, which was received by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, accompanied by CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on the occasion of Civil Services Day held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday.

CEO Mission Youth, Shahid Choudhary earlier made the presentation before the Empowered Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba leading to selection of Mission Youth in a multi-staged evaluation and selection process over the last six months.