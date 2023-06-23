Modi gifts sandalwood box with ‘Das Danam’ to Biden

At this stage of life, the individual (who has seen one thousand full moons) is honoured and celebrated for the experience of human life. There is a custom of ‘Das Danam’ or donations of ten different kinds, which include - Gaudaan (cow), Bhudaan (land), Tildaan (sesame seeds), Hiranyadaan (gold), Ajyadaan (ghee or clarified butter), Dhaanyadaan (food grains), Vastradaan (clothes), Guddaan (jaggery), Raupyadaan (silver) and Lavandaan (salt), during Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam celebrations.

On this occasion, a special gift which symbolises following rituals has been presented as a special gesture by the Prime Minister to President Biden.

The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.