MoE appeals stranded Indian students to follow MEA, embassy guidelines

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the east European country entered its third day on Saturday. Many of the students are studying medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv. About 2,500 of them are from Gujarat and 2,320 from Kerala.

As tensions escalated in Ukraine and worried families back in India counted the hours till their children returned home, several state governments requested the Centre to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation.