Moment of glory for us: Jitendra Singh

"...This is also a vindication of the dream seen by the founding fathers of ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai and others who were constrained of resources but they had confidence in abundance...This is also a befitting tribute to Vikram Sarabhai and happening at a time when we are entering 25 years of Amrit Kaal," he said.

He further said that the entire mission is totally indigenous, living up to the mantra of Aamtmanirbhar Bharat and in the years to come it also reiterates India's role as a global player in the world arena.

Moreover, ISRO chief S Somanath said that if everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23rd at around 5.47pm IST.