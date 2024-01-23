MoS Law and Justice participates in consecration ceremony in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 22: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (with independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal Monday stated the day (January 22) marking consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya was an epoch-making moment in India’s spiritual-cultural history and the day of faith should not be linked to politics.

He was interacting with the media-persons after performing puja at Jammu’s one of the most revered Shree Raghunathji temple, where the three-day grand celebrations were underway in connection with the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya.

Meghwal stated, “Today is an epoch-making day for India. There can not be any bigger or momentous occasion like this for Indian cultural history. The day has a great significance. All the countrymen are joyous and are in festive mode.”

“All the Indians had a great faith that Lord Shri Ram was born at that very place. Given this unflinching belief, all the devotees of Lord Ram, great seers and saints along with common people struggled for 500-long arduous years. That’s why today (January 22) will be etched in the history of Indian cultural civilization as a day of great significance. From the perspective of historic and cultural renaissance in India, this is a red-letter day,” the Union Minister said, while responding to a related query.

“We are fortunate that we are having a darshan (glimpse) of Ram Lalla and paying him obeisance from Jammu. Today, it is a day dedicated to faith so it should not be linked to politics,” he said.

Meghwal watched the live-telecast of the consecration ceremony performed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya, along with senior BJP leaders, prominent persons and other devotees, both locals and out-station tourists inside the temple premises.

Perfectly sinking into the moments, the Minister also joined others in the revelry, performing and singing devotional songs to celebrate the occasion. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina too recited devotional songs with great religious fervour on this occasion and regaled one and all.

Later, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, in a post on ‘X’, beautifully summed up his visit to Jammu and Shree Raghunathji temple as he wrote, “The whole country has turned “Ram-maya” (immersed in the devotion of Lord Ram) and is overwhelmed with emotions in the wake of consecration of Lord Shri Ramji at Ayodhya Dham. Today, joined by other Ram-devotees at Shree Raghunath temple at Jammu, I watched the live-telecast of the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ramji. The people are emotional, overawed by spiritually feeling the presence of Lord Shri Ramji, amongst them.”

In perfect sync with the spirit of piety and spirituality pervading the country, Meghwal also posted his own brief clip reciting popular Ram Bhajan (devotional song) “Paayo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo” singing in the gathering, with hashtag #RamMandirPran Pratishtha on ‘X.’

As per official sources, the brief sojourn of the Union Minister was religious in nature. “There were not any official engagements and he left at around 4 pm,” they stated.

3-DAY FESTIVITIES CULMINATE AT TEMPLE

Meanwhile, grand three-day celebrations to mark consecration event, imbuing festivity with a dash of spirituality, culminated at Shree Raghunathji temple today with special prayers and Deepotsav.

According to organisers, over 20,000 devotees thronged the temple to be part of these festivities.

The festivities had commenced with the successful culmination of the Akhand Paath of Shri Ram Charitmanas by renowned Vedic scholars specially invited from Chitrakoot, Ayodhya.

The Shree Raghunathji temple was transformed into a divine spectacle adorned with vibrant flowers and radiant lighting, providing a sacred ambience for the worshippers who gathered to celebrate this significant event, amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

On the occasion, Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust and former minister; Dr Ritu Singh along with Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Member Parliament Jugal Kishore; Advisor to Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and his wife; Division Commissioner Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu Anand Jain; Padma Shri Dr Vishwa Murti Shastri; SSP Sandeep Mehta, Sunaina Mehta Joint Director Tourism, Jammu; BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina; former minister Priya Sethi; senior BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi; former JMC Commissioner Kiran Wattal; SM Sahni convener INTACH Jammu Chapter and members of Dharmarth Trust Council and prominent persons of Jammu performed Visheh Aarti in the holy Sanctum Sanctorum of Shree Raghunath ji temple.

The day unfolded with a captivating Bhajan Sandhya in the temple premises, featuring renowned singers like Sonali Dogra, Ravi Raghuvansi, Narinder Singh, and more, who enthralled the audience with soulful Ram Bhajans. The highlight of the Bhajan Sandhya was a special presentation for the children of Muskaan Home, warmly received by all present.

During the Bhajan Sandhya, a music album by Ravi Raghuvansi titled ‘Aa Gaye Ram Ayodhya Mein’ was also released by Ajatshatru Singh; Union Minister Meghwal; MP Jugal; Dr Ritu Singh joined by others.

The Bhajan Sandhya was compered by Suganda Sharma.

The evening culminated with a mesmerizing Deepotsav, with Dr Ritu Singh and advocate Purnima Sharma lighting 11,000 lamps in the temple complex, along with other devotees.

Dogri Dham was also served among all the visiting devotees.

The district administration had made stringent security arrangements in and outside the temple complex to facilitate the smooth conduct of the event.

JAMMU IMMERSES IN RELIGIOUS GAIETY

Jammuites eloquently responded to the appeal of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the occasion by celebrating Diwali.

All the temples in the city and outskirts were beautifully decorated. They witnessed heavy rush throughout the day as people offered special prayers and at many places watched live-telecast of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya.

In the evening, all the temples were innovatively lit and many localities in Jammu were well-illuminated. People lighted earthen lamps in their houses as well and burst crackers.