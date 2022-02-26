Moscow Wushu Stars Championship|Sadia earns applause for bagging gold medal

Srinagar, Feb 26: Star Wushu player Sadia Tariq, who won the gold medal in Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in Russia this week, has received great applause from people representing different sections and walks of life.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor and Vice President Sports Council Farooq Khan, on Saturday greeted Sadia.
“We are proud of Sadia Tariq for bringing laurels for the country at the International arena by winning the gold medal in Moscow Wushu Stars Championship,” Khan asserted.
He said that India, especially Jammu and Kashmir is proud of 15-year-old Sadia Tariq for her brilliant performance in the international level tournament.
Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar, also congratulated Tariq and Sports Council.
Advisor khan also congratulated National Chief Coach Wushu and CEO, Kuldeep Handoo, President J&K Wushu Association, Vijay Saraf for training Sadia and her colleagues.
Advisor khan thanked MYAS and the Sports Authority of India for sanctioning, facilitating and ensuring participation of Indian team in the Moscow Wushu Stars championship.
He hoped that Sadia Tariq will perform better in the Youth Asian Games slated to be held in the month of December in China.
In her felicitation message, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, said that the Jammu and Kashmir government under the dynamic leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is rendering full support to all those youngsters who are interested in sports activities and aspiring to pursue career in sports activities.
“This is the real meaning of Beti Padao Beti Bachao and we ensure every child gets the opportunity to express his/her sporting skills,”she added.