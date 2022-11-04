Mother-daughter duo dies in Bufliaz landslide; man critical

Rajouri, Nov 4: A mother-daughter duo died while a man was critically injured in a landslide near Bufliaz village of the Surankote subdivision in the Poonch district on Friday.
The landslide from a hilltop brought down big boulders and soil that fell on a house that collapsed.
“The incident occurred at the site of a road upgradation project of Rajouri to Surankote via Thanamandi,” locals said.
They said two members of the five-member family were out of the house at the time of the landslide and the remaining three came under the debris of the landslide and the collapsed house.
Police said that soon after the incident, Quick Reaction Teams of the Army from Bufliaz camp and Police teams from Behramgala Chowk reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals and after hectic efforts, all three members of the family were taken out from under the debris.
“They were all taken to Sub District Hospital Surankote where two of them succumbed during treatment while one family member has been referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH), Rajouri with critical injuries,” Police said.
Deputy SP Surankote Tanveer Jeelani identified the deceased as Naseem Akhtar, 34, wife of Muhammad Latief, and her nine-year-old daughter Rubina Akhtar.
The injured Muhammad Latif, son of Muhammad Hussain was referred from SDH Surankote to GMC&AH and is stated to be critical.
Jeelani said that a rescue operation at the site of the incident was on and some livestock was buried under the debris.
Meanwhile, authorities in the Surankote subdivision started the process of evacuation of a few families from near the incident site.
Jeelani said that the houses of three families were located close to the landslide site and that they were mulling shifting these families as there were apprehensions of more landslides at the site.