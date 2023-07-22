Motorcyclist dies in Chanderkote accident

Ramban, July 21: A bike rider died after his motorcycle collided with a tipper in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Friday noon.
Police said that a motorcycle, bearing registration number JK19A-3870, collided with a BEACON tipper coming from the opposite direction at Kunfer, Chanderkote on the highway. In the collision, the bike-rider sustained critical head injuries. He was rushed to District Hospital Ramban where the doctors declared him dead.
Police identified the deceased bike rider as Mohammad Khalil, 27, son of Muhammad Shafi, resident of Dalwass in district Ramban.
SHO Police Station Chanderkote Inspector PD Singh confirmed the incident and said after conducting post-mortem and other legal formalities, the body of the deceased biker was handed over to legal heirs for last rites in the afternoon.
He said the police registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Chanderkote for further investigations.
Meanwhile, Police once again advised people, especially youth, not to drive bikes without wearing crash helmets.