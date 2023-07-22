Motorcyclist dies in Chanderkote accident

Police said that a motorcycle, bearing registration number JK19A-3870, collided with a BEACON tipper coming from the opposite direction at Kunfer, Chanderkote on the highway. In the collision, the bike-rider sustained critical head injuries. He was rushed to District Hospital Ramban where the doctors declared him dead.

Police identified the deceased bike rider as Mohammad Khalil, 27, son of Muhammad Shafi, resident of Dalwass in district Ramban.