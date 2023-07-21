Mughal Road closed

Rajouri, July 21: The Mughal Road, connecting Poonch district with Shopian, was once again closed for movement of vehicles after the twin landslides hit the crucial link at two different locations on Friday.
Though in the morning, the road was restored for traffic, after clearing the debris of the slide, a fresh landslide at a different location blocked it again.
Officials said, “On Friday morning, a landslide hit the Mughal Road at Poshana. The debris of slide and shooting stones blocked the road thus disrupting movement of traffic.”
Officials said that the road remained closed for two hours.
“Later, it was restored for movement of vehicles after slide-debris was cleared,” they said.
The official said, “In the evening, a fresh landslide hit the road at Ratta Chamb blocking it for vehicular movement. Work to clear the debris so as to restore the traffic was going on.”