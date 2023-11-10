Mughal Road closed for 2nd day

Rajouri, Nov 10: For the second consecutive day on Friday, the Mughal Road connecting Rajouri-Poonch with Kashmir remained closed for the movement of vehicles as snowfall blocked the stretch while light snowfall was going on.

Bad and inclement weather conditions are affecting normal life in Rajouri and Poonch districts with the upper reaches receiving snowfall with around 1-feet snowfall reportedly accumulated in some areas.

The Pir Ki Gali mountain pass also received snowfall, leading to the blockage of the Mughal Road.

Officials said that the stretch of Mughal Road from Poshana in Poonch district to Hirpora in Shopian received snowfall with the level of snow on the road from Poshana to Pir Ki Gali being around 6 inches.

The snowfall led to the blockage of the road and suspension of movement of vehicles while the Traffic Police asked people to adhere to the advisory for the movement of vehicles on the Mughal Road that depends on its restoration. Officials said that areas were still receiving snowfall and the restoration of the road depended on fair weather conditions.