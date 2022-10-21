Mughal Road restored for traffic

Rajouri, Oct 21: With the completion of snow clearance work on Friday, the Mughal Road connecting the Poonch district with parts of Kashmir has been restored for vehicular movement and stranded vehicles are being cleared.
The road got closed in the wee hours on Thursday after a snowfall in the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal region with the Mughal Road stretch from Poshana to Pir Ki Gali also getting covered with snow beside the road stretch from Pir Ki Gali from Shopian side.
After remaining closed, the authorities concerned launched a snow-clearance operation that continued on Friday and got completed on Friday evening.
"The road has been cleared of snow and it has been restored for traffic,” Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch Range, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir.
“We have allowed Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) to move and clearing stranded vehicles is going on in the first phase,” he said.
Shah advised people to strictly follow the cut-off timings as the road remains under slippery conditions in the evening hours.