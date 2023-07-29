Municipal Corporation Polls | CEO orders special summary revision of electoral rolls

Srinagar, July 28: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K Friday ordered for a special summary revision of the electoral rolls to be taken up from August 1 of 2023 (Tuesday) in all the wards of Srinagar and Jammu Municipal corporations.
As per the public notice issued by the office CEO J&K, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole, the terms of both the corporations are scheduled to end in November 2023 for which the general elections for both the bodies were held in September-October of 2018.
“Whereas, in terms of Rule 12 of the J&K, Municipal Corporation (Elections) rules, 2003, the electoral rolls have to be revised in the prescribed manner before the conduct of each general election to the corporations or for any ward or for a by-election to fill a casual vacancy in such ward,” the public notice reads.
As per the notice, the office of CEO J&K has decided to revise and update the municipal electoral rolls for these corporations with reference to July 1 of 2023 as the qualifying date.
“The date of publication of draft electoral rolls has been fixed as August 1 of 2023. The period of filing claims and objections will be from August 1 to 13 of this year,” the notice reads, adding that the final publication of electoral rolls has been fixed as August 25.
Notably, the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls, delimitation of wards, reservation and allotment of seats by rotation for, and the conduct of all elections to the Corporations is vested in the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 9(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.
“In terms of Rule 12 of the J&K, Municipal Corporation (Election) Rules, 2003, the Electoral Rolls have to be revised in the prescribed manner before the conduct of each General Election to the Corporations or for any ward or for a bye-election to fill a casual vacancy in such ward,” the document reads.
Also under Rule 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation (Election) Rules 2003, the CEO J&K has notified Electoral Registration Officers (EROS) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) vide Notification issued on July 4 of 2023, under endorsement No CEO-MEOCOME/1/2023/144-48 on the same date.
“Therefore, by virtue of this notice, the general public, as well as the political parties, are hereby informed that in order to undertake the Revision of Electoral Rolls with reference to July 1 of 2023 as the qualifying date,” the notice reads.
The CEO has also fixed the schedule for inviting claims and objections regarding addition, deletion, correction and transposition, both manually as well as electronically.
The date for publication of Draft Electoral Rolls has been fixed as August 1 of 2023 while the period for filing of claims has been fixed from August 1 to August 11 of this year.
As per the notice, the Electoral Registration Officers (EROS) have been instructed to publish the draft Municipal Corporation Electoral Rolls on August 1 of 2023 with a notice in Form-2 in accordance with statutory rules.
“The applicants desirous of filing claims and objections may do so before the ERO or AERO manually or by logging on to ceo.jk.nic/efiling electronically.