Municipal Corporation Polls | CEO orders special summary revision of electoral rolls

As per the public notice issued by the office CEO J&K, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole, the terms of both the corporations are scheduled to end in November 2023 for which the general elections for both the bodies were held in September-October of 2018.

“Whereas, in terms of Rule 12 of the J&K, Municipal Corporation (Elections) rules, 2003, the electoral rolls have to be revised in the prescribed manner before the conduct of each general election to the corporations or for any ward or for a by-election to fill a casual vacancy in such ward,” the public notice reads.

As per the notice, the office of CEO J&K has decided to revise and update the municipal electoral rolls for these corporations with reference to July 1 of 2023 as the qualifying date.