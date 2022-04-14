Mushtaq Zargar designated as terrorist under UAPA

The home ministry said Zargar is a threat to peace, not only to India but around the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and is to be notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central government hereby makes the following in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 34 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- 35." the notification said.

With this move, the government, through security agencies, would be able to attach his or his associates' immoveable and moveable properties believed to have been purchased from proceeds of crimes.